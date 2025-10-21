Oakridge International School, Gachibowli Successfully Completes CIS Evaluation, Reinforcing Commitment to Global Excellence

Oakridge International School, Gachibowli is proud to announce the successful completion of its visit by the Council of International Schools (CIS), a globally recognized accreditation body committed to high standards in international education.



This milestone marks a significant step in Oakridge Gachibowli’s journey toward continuous improvement and global benchmarking. We now prepare for the CIS accreditation process which rigorously assesses a school’s alignment with international standards in areas such as teaching and learning, leadership and governance, student well-being, and community engagement. The journey ahead looks exciting and inspiring.



About the Council of International Schools (CIS)

The Council of International Schools (CIS) is a global non-profit membership organization that connects more than 1,530 schools and universities across 122 countries. CIS is dedicated to developing healthy, interculturally competent global citizens through high-quality international education.



CIS offers a rigorous International Accreditation process that benchmarks schools against globally recognized standards. This process is not only a mark of excellence but also a strategic framework for continuous improvement. It emphasizes student well-being, ethical leadership, and intercultural learning, guided by 18 research-informed standards across three dimensions: Guiding Principles, Learning, and Well-being.



CIS-accredited schools are recognized by universities worldwide for their academic rigor, global perspective, and commitment to preparing students for success in an interconnected world.