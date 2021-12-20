December 20, 2021

Octa&Hammer launches all new Dimsum and Sushi menu at The India Story

Octa & Hammer launches their all new dimsum & sushi menu at The India Story which was being held at Swabhumi recently, in the presence of a vibrant crowd of actors, entrepreneurs, socialites, and eminent people from the city.
The India Story, founded by Mrs. Madhu Neotia, is organized under the Neotia Arts Trust Initiate and brings together the country’s leading designers, lifestyle, art, architecture, culinary brands, and producers, artists, and performers. Over the years, the festival has become a brand in itself that espouses the causes of promoting Indian art and culture in the heart of Kolkata.
Mr. Abhishek Kajaria, owner of OCTA & Hammer was really exited to have their new menu launched at The India Story in the presence of Mrs. Madhu Neotia and thanked her for giving Octa & Hammer the opportunity of being present at this prestigious event.

Everyone liked the range of dimsums and sushis served at the Octa&Hammer enclosure.

Octa&Hammer launches all new Dimsum and Sushi menu at The India Story

