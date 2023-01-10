Oliver Almadro named Petro Gazz coach

MANILA, Philippines—A week after Rald Ricafort’s transfer to PLDT from Petro Gazz, the team also found a replacement at the coaching helm.

In a stunning move on Tuesday morning, the Angels announced former Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro to be their new coach.

Almadro resigned from Flying Titans duties in November after the team’s five-set loss to Akari that saw Priscilla Rivera’s 44-point career high.

He cited his commitment to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP to be his main reason for leaving his post as Choco Mucho’s coach.

“Though this may be abrupt and with heavy hearts, I have requested the Rebisco Management that I will be allowed to step down as head coach of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans. This is to allow me to focus on my duties and responsibilities as head coach of the Ateneo Women’s Volleyball Team,” then said Almadro.

With Petro Gazz’s coaching seat suddenly vacated with Ricafort’s departure, the opportunity came up for a new coach, who turned out to be the champion coach from Loyola.

In his three years with Choco Mucho, Almadro tallied 23 wins and 27 losses. He also steered the Flying Titans to two consecutive fourth-place finishes in the last two Open Conferences.

The Flying Titans will be backed by newly-appointed mentor Dante Alinsunurin.

Petro Gazz is also set to introduce new recruits after parting ways with Myla Pablo, Seth Rodriguez and Bang Pineda soon.