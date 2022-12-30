On-fire Luka nails another first as Mavs win No. 5

Luka Doncic came up with another first in recording a second straight triple double—his eighth of the season—while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as host Dallas sprinted past Houston, 129-114, on Thursday for the Mavericks’ fifth consecutive victory.

Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists to lead an offense that shot 51.6 percent overall and his total coming off a 60-21-10 line against New York two nights earlier made him the first player to score 95 points in two consecutive triple-doubles.

“I thought this was a great team win,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. “We didn’t have to rely on Luka.”

Doncic had 14 points, three rebounds and three assists in the opening period, but it wasn’t until the second quarter that Dallas began to pull away, starting with a corner three-pointer from Tim Hardaway Jr. (18 points) that provided the Mavericks their first double-digit lead at 48-37 with 5:56 left in the first half.

“It’s always been his passing that has been the thing that has really separated him from everybody else, but now he’s adding the scoring to the passing, which makes him just a nightmare to defend and prepare for,” said Houston coach Stephen Silas

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 23 points, while Kevin Porter Jr. added 17 points and seven assists. Jabari Smith Jr. matched Doncic with 14 first-quarter points but finished with only 16 for the game.

In Toronto, Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as Memphis scored a 119-106 win over the Raptors.

Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for the second time in their past six games. Desmond Bane added 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 15 for Memphis.

Double-bladed attack

Boston, meanwhile, capped a seven-game homestand with a 116-110 victory over the LA Clippers as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 29 points.

Brown scored 12 in the fourth quarter to help the Celtics close out their fourth straight win, while Tatum grabbed 11 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season. Marcus Smart had 17 points, nine assists and two steals, while Derrick White added 15 points and Robert Williams III 12 for Boston.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 26 points to go with eight rebounds, and Paul George had 24 points and six assists for the Clippers, who had five players score in double figures. —Reuters

