OnePlus 11 lands with flagship CPU and Hasselblad camera trio

The rest of the world won’t get their hands on the OnePlus 11 until February at the earliest, but the firm has wasted no time being first out the gate with a 2023 flagship phone on its home turf. Revealed today in China, the new OnePlus hero arrives with the latest Snapdragon silicon, a bold new design and rear cameras that have been given a Hasselblad helping hand.

A chromed-out camera module made from stainless steel is the major styling change from last year’s OnePlus 10 Pro. It was apparently inspired by black holes, and blends slickly into the phone’s frame. A 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultra-wide and 32MP portrait lens are contained inside it, with a 13-channel, multi-spectrum light sensor and Hasselblad imaging tech to deliver the best possible image quality.

OnePlus has stuck with a 6.7in screen for its latest model, but swapped the panel for a 2K resolution, 120Hz AMOLED with LTPO 3.0 dynamic refresh tech that should help reduce power consumption.

Inside, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor should deliver a 35% boost to CPU-related tasks and a 25% uplift to GPU-related ones compared to the outgoing 8 Gen 1, while also improving power efficiency. Expect up to 16GB of RAM, depending on configuration.

OnePlus hasn’t given a battery life estimate, but a 5000mAh dual-cell setup should be plenty for all-day use. 100W SuperVOOC charging promises rapid wired top-ups, too.

OnePlus won’t be talking pricing or availability for the rest of the world until the phone’s global launch, which is set for the 7th of February in India. Chinese customers will be able to get their hands on one from the 9th of January.