OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are Dynaudio-tuned true wireless buds

It’s better known as a smartphone supremo than headphone hero, but OnePlus is rapidly gaining ground in the audio world with hot releases like the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. These new true wireless in-ears have just debuted alongside the new OnePlus 11 flagship phone in China, ahead of an expected global rollout next month.

Essentially a refreshed version of the original OnePlus Buds Pro from 2021, these new ‘buds have familiar styling and promise active noise cancellation, along with Bluetooth 5.3 LE connectivity and sound tuning in collaboration with experts Dynaudio.

There are dual drivers inside (a 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter), to cover a wider frequency range than rival in-ears that rely on a single driver. A six-axis gyroscopic sensor built into each bud enables spatial audio support, with real-time head tracking and spatial upmixing available on tap. Google Fast Pair should also take the pain out of pairing.

AirPods-style stems are the order of the day, with larger microphone cutouts compared to the OG model which should help step up its ANC abilities. There should be a 45dB reduction, courtesy of three mics in each bud, with adaptive modes based on the amount of ambient noise.

They land in the same green and black colours as the OnePlus 11, plus an Apple-baiting white. IP54 water and dust resistance should mean they’ll cope just fine with a brief rain shower.

Battery life with ANC enabled should reach six hours on a single charge, with the case able to bump that up to 22 hours. Ditch the noise cancelling and those figures climb to a substantial 9 and 38 hours. The case supports Qi wireless charging, for cable-free top-ups, and should deliver three hours of juice from a 10-minute splash and dash over USB-C.

There’s no word yet on global availability, or how much music fans will have to pay to get hold of a pair. With the OnePlus 11 worldwide launch scheduled for the 7th of February, though, there shouldn’t be too long to wait.