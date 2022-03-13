‘Pancham er Adday’ celebrates International Women’s Day

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

‘Pancham er Adday’, the music cafe located at Hindustan Park, hosted an event of panel discussion on “Equal Rights, Equal Opportunities – A Celebration of the Modern Woman” on the eve of International Women’s Day.

A panel of four renowned personalities , actress Anuradha Mukherjee, Anusha Vishwanathan, Anindita Sarkar and Aparajita Ghosh lead the panel discussions and share their views, experiences, and journeys as women.

Amrita, the proprietor of ‘Pancham er Adday’, shared how she has reflected strength and courage through which she went on to conquer her dreams and choices of her life. She believes such events bring into focus the various lifestyle challenges and obstacles of women and coping strategies which woman adopts over the years to make an impact on society.

This event hosted by ‘Pancham er Adday’ certainly created a forum for discussion and hopes to spread awareness and inspire all the women in the society.