Patience and hardwork enhances Ayan’s debut in Tollywood

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Ayan Bose, like every aspiring actor in the arena of Bengali films, sprouted into motion pictures via short films and by being an active practitioner of theater from his early days.

Growing amidst literature composed by Rabindranath Tagore, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay and other eminent writers of Bengal, Ayan wanted to move beyond the words and give life to the characters he once read in the favorite novels. With this utmost urge to relive the moments of his favorite characters, Ayan was bewildered by the concept of assimilating literature and motion pictures. He wanted to start off immediately and made his appearance in several small budget films.

Despite the struggle, he performed in “Ajker Netaji”, “Mahalaya”, “Access Granted”, “Farewell” earned him a fair bit of recognition and this served as a substantial source of motivation.

Ayan tried his luck in several production houses but was rejected by the authorities. At this point, it felt as if his dreams of collaborating literature with films were far from reality. But he kept on trying despite these setbacks and being a film buff as he was highly inspired from superstar Dev. He wished to replicate the superstars screen presence and waited for the perfect opportunity. As a treat to his patience and hard work, Ayan finally made a debut in the Tollywood industry.