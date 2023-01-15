PBA 3×3: San Miguel wins Leg 1 title, tops Pioneer

PBA 3x3

San Miguel. PBA IMAGES

MANILA, Philippines—San Miguel won Leg 1 of the PBA 3X3 Third Conference Season 2 after outlasting Pioneer Elastoseal, 21-17, at Robinson’s Novaliches on Sunday.

The Beermen were trailing 15-17 when former Meralco player Tonino Gonzaga sank three straight deuces to seal the title.

Ken Bono also came up big for San Miguel with eight points and six rebounds.

Kenneth Mocon (7) and Denice Villamor (6) combined for 13 markers for Elastoseal in the loss.

Cavitex, on the other hand, settled for bronze after topping 3X3 favorite Talk N’ Text, 16-14.

Jorey Napoles made his presence felt inside the paint, contributing five points and seven boards for Cavitex.

San Miguel took home P100,000 in cash prize while runner-up Pioneer pocketed P50,000 pesos.

Cavitex got P30,000 pesos for finishing third.

