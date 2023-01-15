PBA 3×3: San Miguel wins Leg 1 title, tops Pioneer

MANILA, Philippines—San Miguel won Leg 1 of the PBA 3X3 Third Conference Season 2 after outlasting Pioneer Elastoseal, 21-17, at Robinson’s Novaliches on Sunday.
The Beermen were trailing 15-17 when former Meralco player Tonino Gonzaga sank three straight deuces to seal the title.
Ken Bono also came up big for San Miguel with eight points and six rebounds.
Kenneth Mocon (7) and Denice Villamor (6) combined for 13 markers for Elastoseal in the loss.
Cavitex, on the other hand, settled for bronze after topping 3X3 favorite Talk N’ Text, 16-14.
Jorey Napoles made his presence felt inside the paint, contributing five points and seven boards for Cavitex.
San Miguel took home P100,000 in cash prize while runner-up Pioneer pocketed P50,000 pesos.
Cavitex got P30,000 pesos for finishing third.
RELATED STORIES
Read Next
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Toddlers Reaction To Whitney Houston Song Is More Precious Than Grammy Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] Home ViralToddlers’ Reaction To Whitney Houston’s Song Is More Precious Than Grammy | Watch Viral Video To be honest,...
Rhenz Abando puts on show in KBL All-Star festivities, wins dunk contest
[ad_1] Rhenz Abando. Photo from Anyang KGC MANILA, Philippines—Rhenz Abando shone the brightest in the Korean Basketball League’s All-Star festivities...
Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Video Prediction From 16th Jan To 22nd Jan 2023 For All Zodiac Signs
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryWeekly Tarot Card Readings: Video Prediction From 16th Jan To 22nd Jan 2023 For All Zodiac Signs...
Wonderful Job Opportunity For Graduates. 300 Posts on Offer
[ad_1] Home EducationLIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Wonderful Job Opportunity For Graduates. 300 Posts on Offer LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Interested...
Belgium Player Expresses Disappointment On FIH Hockey Mens World Cup 2023 Hosts India
[ad_1] Home SportsBelgium Player Expresses Disappointment On FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Hosts India Belgium's Elliot van Strydonck said...
JEE Main 2023 January Session In 10 Days; Check Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
[ad_1] Home EducationJEE Main 2023 January Session In 10 Days; Check Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow JEE Main 2023...
Average Rating