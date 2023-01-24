PBA: Amid cautious recovery, Arwind Santos eyes February return

MANILA, Philippines—Despite a steady recovery, Northport’s Arwind Santos is remaining cautious when it comes to his knee causing him to miss the team’s first game in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Sunday.

Santos suffered a knee injury just before the PBA Commissioners’ Cup which kept him sidelined for the remainder of the past conference. He has since undergone surgery which he said is turning out fine.

“The recovery’s okay. But I can’t rush the process because I’m the one who is going to feel it,” said the veteran after his team’s 122-92 loss to Coverage at PhilSports Arena on Sunday.

“If it’s [injury] was in my fingers, it’s okay to play now but it’s different when we’re talking about the lower body because that’s where I get my speed and power,” he added.

Alongside the 41-year-old cager, Robert Bolick also sat out Batang Pier’s first season loss due to an ailing hamstring.

Bolick led last conference in scoring with 21 points per game.

As for Santos, he eyes a return next month for newly-minted coach Bonnie Tan in a bid to put Northport in playoff positioning.

“I’ll try to return in mid-February. I hope my teammates can win, my trust in them is there,” he said.

“Before I play, I hope they can reach 4-2,” he also urged.

The Batang Pier began their Commissioners’ Cup with a loss. They continue their run on Thursday against a Chris Newsome-led Meralco at Ynares Antipolo Center.

