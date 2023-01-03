PBA: Converge acquires Barkley Ebona, Blackwater gets Mike DiGregorio anew

MANILA, Philippines—Blackwater and Converge have agreed on a trade involving cagers Barkley Ebona and Mike DiGregorio.

Ebona, the fourth overall pick in the 2019 PBA Draft, will be sent to the FiberXers along with a first-round pick from Blackwater in the Season 48 draft, which was originally from TNT.

The Bossing, on the other hand, will enjoy the services of DiGregorio with fellow guard RK Ilagan. Big man Tyrus Hill was also included in the deal.

The trade proposal was approved by the league’s front office on Tuesday.

DiGregorio is not a stranger to Blackwater, having played for them from 2017 to 2019. He was sent to Tropang Giga for a short stint before being shipped to Converge (then-Alaska).

It has come full circle for the Fil-Italian guard to start 2023.

Eboña will also have his fair share of nostalgia in the trade, as he will be reunited with the team that drafted him in 2019 along with former mentor Danny Ildefonso in Converge.

He has yet to find his place as a top-tier big man of the league, however, only averaging 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

The FiberXers will enjoy the services of the former Far Eastern University standout, as they are short on front court players. Eboña will now join the likes of big men Abu Tratter, Justin Arana and Jeo Ambohot.

Over at the Bossing, DiGregorio and Ilagan will join a squad with a hefty amount of playmakers like JV Casio, Baser Amer and Justin Melton.

