PBA: Converge slips past Magnolia to stay unbeaten at 3-0

ANTIPOLO CITY — Dragged into a tight endgame by a perennial contender, Converge played with steely nerves to pull out a 111-109 decision against Magnolia on Sunday night in the PBA Governors’ Cup at Ynares Center here.

Import Jamaal Franklin had 26 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, not really needing to match his previous scoring of 42 points with Maverick Ahanmisi and Alec Stockton playing splendidly all night long.

Ahanmisi finished with 22 points while Stockton 18 as the Aldin Ayo-mentored crew marched to a third-straight win in the tournament.

Aljun Melecio and Jeron Teng also finished with at least 11 points each as the FiberXers survived its first litmus test after decisively winning over Terrafirma and NorthPort in its first two meetings.

Erik McCree kept the Hotshots within striking range with 38 points and 16 rebounds but took an ill-advised triple in the end game that doomed Magnolia’s bid for a comeback.

Paul Lee had 21 points and four assists, while Jio Jalalon and Calvin Abueva finished with at least 12 each in the losing stand.

Converge shoots for a fourth straight win in the season-ending showcase this Thursday against 0-2 Rain or Shine at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Magnolia, meanwhile, avoids sliding into a 0-2 rut on Friday against a TNT crew that is off to a rousing start with interim coach Jojo Lastimosa calling the shots.

