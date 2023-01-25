PBA: Converge taps new import Jamaal Franklin

MANILA, Philippines–Converge will field a new import in ex-NBA player Jamaal Franklin ahead of its bid to go 2-0 in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Thursday against Terrafirma at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.
Franklin, who had brief stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets, comes in after the FiberXers opened the campaign reinforced by New Zealand national team member Ethan Rusbatch.
“We hope he’s better,” said team governor Chito Salud when asked of the change.
Rusbatch was placed on the injured reserve, but Salud made no further details if he’s dealing with any ailment after his 17-point, nine-rebound effort in the FiberXers’ 122-92 rout of the NorthPort Batang Pier last Sunday.
Coach Aldin Ayo had mentioned after that win that Rusbatch is a good fit for his system.
The 31-year-old Franklin played a total of 24 NBA games between 2013 to 2015 before spending time in the NBA G-League, Puerto Rico and China, where he has been for a while before the Converge offer came up.
He played for the Shanxi Brave Dragons, Sichuan Blue Whales and Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball Association from 2016 to 2022.
