PBA: Converge trumps Terrafirma behind Jamaal Franklin’s 42 points

MANILA, Philippines–New import Jamaal Franklin scored 42 points in his debut as Converge took control in the second half to beat Terrafirma, 130-115, on Thursday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Franklin shot 9-of-20 from the field, with seven coming from three-point range, while adding 11 rebounds and eight assists in 40 minutes to lead the FiberXers to a second straight win to start off the season-ending conference.

The former NBA player came in to replace Ethan Rustbach with the intention of getting more offense which Franklin succeeded right at the gate.

“Of course, he’s still adjusting,” said Converge coach Aldin Ayo of Franklin in Filipino. “Hopefully he’ll be able to get used to our system in our succeeding practices. But he played a good game.”

Maverick Ahanmisi had 16 points and nine rebounds with Jeron Teng and rookie center Justine Arana adding 15 points apiece for Converge.

Converge weathered Terrafirma’s first half charge led by its debuting import Jordan Williams, who finished with 46 points.

Williams was firing on all cylinders in the opening 24 minutes, and already had 30 when Terrafirma went into the break up 71-68.

But Williams and the Dyip cooled off in the second half and the FiberXers leaned on a 18-2 pullaway in the third, turning an 80-76 deficit into a 94-82 lead behind Franklin, Teng and Arana.

The scores:

CONVERGE 130 — Franklin 42, Ahanmisi 16, Arana 15, Teng 15, Stockton 10, Browne 9, Racal 6, Balanza 4, Murrell 3, Tratter 3, Ambohot 0, Ebona 0, Tolomia 0.

TERRAFIRMA 115 — Williams 46, Tiongson 18, Cabagnot 11, Ferrer 10, Ramos 10, Camcon 7, Cahilig 3, Gabayni 3, Mina 3, Gomez de Liano 2, Daquioag 0, Calvo 0.

Quarters: 36-33, 68-71, 100-92, 130-115.

