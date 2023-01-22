PBA: Ethan Rusbatch fits the bill for Converge, says Aldin Ayo

MANILA, Philippines—Though not as flashy as the other imports in the PBA Governor’s Cup, Ethan Rusbatch is just the kind of import Converge needs, according to coach Aldin Ayo.

The FiberXers steamrolled the NorthPort Batang Pier, 122-92, on Sunday despite Rusbatch tallying only 17 points and nine rebounds.

Rusbatch, however, did more than just that to help Converge claim such a convincing win.

“He’s really a fit for us because that’s the kind of import we need, the kind that complements our local players,” Ayo said of Rusbatch in Filipino at PhilSports Arena.

“We don’t want an import that would score 50 or 60 a game because that would make us very predictable. We want the ball to rotate,” he added.

Converge guard Maverick Ahanmisi, who led the team with 29 points and six rebounds and nine assists, also heaped praise at Rusbatch, the Kiwi forward who was a former national team player.

“He’s a good stretch four. We’re a run and gun team, we like to shoot a lot of threes so he helps space the floor. I credit him for helping seal and space the floor for me to attack the basket,” Ahanmisi said.

Get the hottest sports news straight into your inbox

Read Next