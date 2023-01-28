PBA: Frankie Lim likes NLEX’s ‘toughness’ in unbeaten start

NLEX coach Frankie Lim believes his team’s 2-0 start in the PBA Governors’ Cup is more than just having former NBA player Jonathon Simmons as import.

“[I think] it has a lot to do with the makeup of the team,” Lim said after the Road Warriors’ 121-112 win over the NorthPort Batang Pier on Saturday at Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

While Simmons’ presence has been terrific while Don Trollano and Kevin Alas are showing why they are his two best players, Lim is also liking the way his new players are contributing.

The Road Warriors made some changes before the season-ending conference began, letting go of Justin Chua and adding hardworking veteran Sean Anthony and Lim’s ex-San Beda player Jake Pascual in a three-team trade with the TNT Tropang Giga and Phoenix Fuel Masters.

Anthony was solid for NLEX in the win against his former team, posting 16 points and eight rebounds.

“Last conference, I have to settle with what we have,” said Lim, who took over after Yeng Guiao left for Rain or Shine weeks before the Commissioner’s Cup opened in late September.

“At least this conference, we got new guys coming in. And the significant change is that you can see a lot of toughness in my players. And that’s a good sign.”

That toughness, however, will be tested in February when NLEX faces some of the league’s perennial elites.

NLEX plays TNT on Wednesday, and gets to face struggling Phoenix on Feb. 4 before taking on Barangay Ginebra on Feb. 8, Magnolia on Feb. 16 and Converge on Feb. 18.

Rain or Shine and Guiao will be NLEX’s final opponent for the month on Feb. 25.

