PBA: Ginebra scrapes past Rain or Shine to get title defense going

MANILA, Philippines-Barangay Ginebra kicked off its title-retention bid in style by fending off Rain or Shine, 116-108, in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Sunday night at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Gin Kings rode the hot hands of Nards Pinto who turned in 12 points off the bench, greasing the defending champions’ fightbacks in the payoff frame that ultimately took the fight out of the Painters.

“I think just having guys like Nards (Pinto) and Scottie (Thompson), we didn’t panic when we fell behind for that short time and got back in the game,” coach Tim Cone said.

Import Justin Brownlee had 29 points and 11 rebounds. Japeth Aguilar added 18, Thompson 15, while Jamie Malonzo and Stanley Pringle 14 each.

Rain or Shine drew 23 points from import Michael Qualls, 21 from Beau Belga and 18 more from Rey Nambatac. James Yap pumped in 11 more in the effort but was hardly a factor when the Gin Kings came rallying back.

Ginebra actually trailed by nine late in the third but managed to stay in the thick of things all thanks to Malonzo, who scored in eight of his total in that period alone.

Pinto then came through in the next frame, knocking down a pair of triples to get things going for his teammates that ultimately dealt the Painters their fourth-straight loss in as many outings.

The Gin Kings shoot for win No. 2 against NLEX this Wednesday, while Rain or Shine will have nearly a week to regroup when it gets back to work against Blackwater.

RELATED STORIES





Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.





Your subscription has been successful.



Read Next