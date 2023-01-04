PBA: Jerrick Balanza gets traded to Converge, reunites with Aldin Ayo

MANILA, Philippines—Converge pulled off its second trade in as many days when it finally acquired the services of Jerrick Balanza from NorthPort on Wednesday.

The PBA approved the deal that sent Balanza in exchange for Allyn Bulanadi, reuniting the former with his former college coach and current FiberXers mentor Aldin Ayo.

Ayo handled Balanza when he steered Letran to a Cinderella NCAA title run back in 2015.

The deal came a day after Converge got Barkley Ebona and a first round pick in next season’s Rookie Draft from Blackwater for RK Ilagan, Mike DiGregorio and Tyrus Hill.

Balanza will play for his third team since being selected in the second round by Barangay Ginebra in the 2019 draft.

He was traded to NorthPort shortly after winning a championship under a limited role with Ginebra in the 2020 Philippine Cup bubble in Pampanga.

His minutes increased this season, resulting in averages of 7.2 points on 45-percent shooting with 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in the Philippine Cup and 5.6 points on a 42-percent clip with 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Bulanadi leaves Converge after two conferences. He saw action for nine games in the midseason tournament, producing a 4.4-point average.

Rumors of the swap swirled last October during the early portion of the second conference, a move that Ayo denied at that time.

