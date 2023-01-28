PBA: Jonathon Simmons leads NLEX past NorthPort for back-to-back wins

Jonathon Simmons delivered another stellar performance as NLEX took down NorthPort, 121-112, for its second win in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Saturday at Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The former NBA player scored 33 points while also producing eight rebounds and five assists as the Road Warriors climbed into a tie with the Converge FiberXers and TNT Tropang Giga for the early lead in the season-ending conference.

His performance came as NLEX continues to negotiate with Simmons, who initially agreed on playing the first four games of the conference amid offers to once again play in China.

Don Trollano was the top local scorer with 23 points, Kevin Alas produced 18 points, five rebounds and six assists while new addition Sean Anthony posted 16 points and eight rebounds for the Road Warriors.

NLEX overcame a 12-point deficit in the first half led by Simmons before Trollano, Alas, Anthony, rookie Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Tony Semerad made some contributions that kept NorthPort at bay.

NorthPort remained winless after three outings as it continues to be hounded by the absence of Robert Bolick, who is said to have been dealing with a hamstring injury.

It’s also the last game of the Batang Pier before Bolick’s contract expires on Jan. 31.

Import Marcus Weathers scored 30 points for NorthPort in a losing cause.

The scores:

NLEX 121 — Simmons 33, Trollano 23, Alas 18, Anthony 16, Ganuelas-Rosser 12, Semerad 9, Rosales 5, Nieto 3, Miranda 2, Pascual 0.

NORTHPORT 112 — Weathers 30, Tolentino 23, Zamar 15, Munzon 12, Calma 9, Sumang 9, Taha 7, Chan 3, Dela Cruz 2, Ayaay 2, Caperal 0.

Quarters: 26-31, 63-60, 97-91, 121-112.

