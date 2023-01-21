PBA: Jorge Gallent named San Miguel head coach ahead of Governors’ Cup

MANILA, Philippines—It appears that San Miguel Beer has moved on from Leo Austria after listing Jorge Gallent as its head coach for the season-ending PBA Governors’ Cup.
A list of official lineups released by the league on Saturday indicated Gallent as the man who will call the shots for the Beermen in the season-ending conference which starts the following day.
San Miguel officials have not responded as of posting time.
The move has been brewing since the Commissioner’s Cup eliminations when Gallent was tasked to call the shots on an interim after Austria was placed under health and safety protocols.
Gallent steered the Beermen to four straight wins to end the eliminations before sweeping the Converge FiberXers in the quarterfinals.
Austria returned in the semis which saw San Miguel being eliminated by guest team Bay Area.
The Beermen captured nine titles under Austria, including this season’s Philippine Cup.
