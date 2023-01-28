PBA: Juami Tiongson credits team effort for 30-point outburst in Terrafirma win

ANTIPOLO—Despite nearly tying his career-high in points, Juami Tiongson downplayed his scoring outburst in Terrafirma’s win over Meralco in the PBA Governors’ Cup, saying it was all due to team effort.

Tiongson refused to get all the credit after finishing with 30 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in Dyip’s 96-88 win over the erstwhile-unbeaten Bolts at Ynares Sports Center on Saturday.

“I don’t take any credit for myself because it’s always about the team. I think they exclusively looked for me, especially when I was making my shots early,” the guard said.

“Kuya Alex (Cabagnot), Jordan (Williams), Eric (Camson), they were all telling me ‘be open, we will look for you,’ so I wouldn’t have done it without everyone. It was a collective effort,” he added.

Tiongson was a point away from tying his career-best 31 markers in their win against Ginebra back in September of 2021.

The playmaker shot a blistering 50 percent from the field, sinking seven of his 15 shots including six triples.

Cabagnot complimented the 5-foot-10 gunner’s performance in the backcourt with eight markers and seven dimes.

Winning coach Johnedel Cardel also acknowledged the sweet shooter’s performance, saying he did not doubt his shooting abilities.

He went as far as to say he trusts Tiongson to keep shooting even when he is in a slump. Cardel proclaimed him to be “different,” and can get his rhythm going at a moment’s notice.

“When you’re unlucky, you’re unlucky but he’s different. He knows that. I just tell him to always be ready,” said Cardel in Filipino.

In Dyip’s first two games, the young guard is averaging 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game built on an efficient 60.0 percent clip from the three-point area.

Terrafirma will continue its PBA Governors’ Cup run in a match against San Miguel on Friday at the same venue.

