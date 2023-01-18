PBA: Justin Chua heads to TNT after three-team trade

MANILA, Philippines–The PBA on Thursday approved the three-team, six-player trade that sent one-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Justin Chua to TNT.
Chua and Paul Varilla will head to the Tropang Giga from the NLEX Road Warriors under the deal that also involved the Phoenix Fuel Masters.
TNT also received NLEX’s second round pick in next season’s Rookie Draft.
NLEX will get veteran Sean Anthony and Jake Pascual, who will reunite with his former San Bead coach Frankie Lim while Phoenix got J-Jay Alejandro, Raul Soyud and TNT’s second round pick in the league’s 52nd season.
It will be the second time Chua plays for TNT after a four-game appearance back in the 2017-18 season.
He gets a chance to regain his form after a stellar showing in the 2020 Philippine Cup bubble earned Chua the distinction as the PBA Press Corps’ best defender while finishing second in the race for Most Improved Player honors during a stint with Phoenix.
The Road Warriors acquired Chua in the 2021-22 Governors’ Cup, but his minutes have been inconsistent after Lim took over following the departure of coach Yeng Guiao.
He averaged 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 13 games for NLEX in the recent Commissioner’s Cup.
RELATED STORIES
Your weekly sports analysis
Read Next
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Student’s Group Calls For Protest At Hansraj College Over ‘No Non-Veg Rule’
[ad_1] Home News DelhiStudent’s Group Calls For Protest At Hansraj College Over ‘No Non-Veg Rule’ SFI Hansraj College has called...
Vegetable Idli Recipe: How to Cook Tasty, Healthy And Easy Vegetable Recipe at Home
[ad_1] Home FoodVegetable Idli Recipe: How to Cook Tasty, Healthy And Easy Vegetable Recipe at Home – Celebrity Chef Reveals!...
Disha Patani Hotness is Overloaded in Cleavage-Baring Sexy Short Dress
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentDisha Patani’s Hotness is Overloaded in Cleavage-Baring Sexy Short Dress Disha Patani looks gorgeous in a sexy bodycon...
SKF Showcases Intelligent and Clean Solutions for the Machine Tools Industry at IMTEX’23
SKF India, the country's leading technology and solutions provider of bearings and services will showcase innovative products and solutions for...
Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 7: Thala Ajith Film Nears Rs 100 Crore in India
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentThunivu Box Office Collection Day 7: Thala Ajith’s Film Nears Rs 100 Crore in India, Drops Slightly on...
Nykaa Shares Dip 7% To Hit All-Time Low
[ad_1] In early trade today, Nykaa shares fell 7.46 per cent to touch a fresh all-time low of 123.35 Nykaa...
Average Rating