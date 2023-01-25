PBA: Kevin Alas credits NLEX’s ‘guard-deep’ rotation for 31-point outburst

MANILA, Philippines—Kevin Alas credited his stellar opening game for NLEX in the PBA Governors’ Cup to coach Frankie Lim’s newfound rotation.

Alas, who finished with a scorching 31-point performance, said Lim’s game plan helped him and the other guards to fuel the Road Warriors in their 124-102 win over Blackwater on Wednesday.

“He made us a ‘deep-guard’ rotation team so it was good for me and the others so when it came to the endgame we were all fresh,” the sweet shooter said at Araneta Coliseum.

“It’s a good combination, especially come the fourth quarter because our minutes were balanced out. I’m very happy with what we are turning out to be,” he added.

Alas was responsible for 19 of the team’s 40 payoff period points. It was also in the last frame when NLEX shut down the Bossing to only 21 points, sealing the win for good.

The 31-year-old gunner registered a sizzling 64.7 percent shooting clip from the field, sinking 11 of his 17 tries while punching in three baskets from beyond the arc. He was also active on both ends of the floor with eight rebounds and four assists.

However, Alas urged for more chemistry around his team, stating Wednesday’s victory was just “one win.”

“This is just one game, it [chemistry] remains to be seen in the upcoming games but we are happy with the victory. We’ll choose to collect wins while building our chemistry so I hope we can build it better.”

Alas’s statement came when asked about Jonathon Simmons’ abrupt clearance to play for the Road Warriors just hours before tip-off.

The NLEX import, who finished with 32 markers and nine boards, was ruled out on Tuesday night but was suddenly cleared to compete in the tournament which caught Alas and the team off guard.

“There were lots of uncertainties since yesterday. We just have to deal with what is laid out for us,” he said.

Fortunately for Lim’s squad, Simmons fit in the lineup like a glove, much to the delight of the Letran alumni.

“He’s NBA-caliber, we can expect more from him because there are stretches where he struggled. This was his first game so maybe he’s still getting used to the physicality. I hope in the next three games, he could adjust to this brand of basketball.”

