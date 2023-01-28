PBA: Locals step up as Terrafirma upsets Meralco

MANILA, Philippines–Terrafirma gave prolific import Jordan Williams plenty of support and pulled off a shock 96-88 win over previously unbeaten Meralco in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Saturday at Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Juami Tiongson, Eric Camson and Alex Cabagnot came through in the second half following another early surge from Williams as the Dyip handed the Bolts their first defeat after a 2-0 start in the season-ending conference.

The victory, which saw Terrafirma winning over Meralco for the first time after seven tries or since the 2019 Philippine Cup, was a good way to atone for Thursday’s 130-115 loss to Converge despite making things competitive in the first half.

“The loss in our last game was a good experience for us,” said coach Johnedel Cardel in Filipino. “We had another good start, and tried to push them harder in the second and third quarter.”

Tiongson fired a game-high 30 points spiked by six three-pointers, including one that gave the Dyip an 86-69 lead in the fourth quarter.

Camson also delivered 13 points and 10 rebounds, his last came when he got his own miss from a three-point arc and scored an uncontested layup that made it 92-84 for Terrafirma with 26 seconds left that dashed any hopes of a late Meralco rally.

Williams scored 21 of his 29 points in the first half to lead the Dyip’s splendid performance that they carried into the final 24 minutes.

Meralco lost in a dismal manner despite 29 points and 19 rebounds from import KJ McDaniels.

The scores:

TERRAFIRMA 96 — Tiongson 30, Williams 29, Camson 13, Cabagnot 8, Ferrer 5, Calvo 4, Alolino 3, Cahilig 2, Gabayni 2, Ramos 0, Gomez de Liano 0, Mina 0.

MERALCO 88 — McDaniels 29, Newsome 13, Black 12, Maliksi 11, Quinto 9, Hodge 6, Banchero 6, Jose 2, Almazan 0.

Quarters: 24-26, 52-50, 72-65, 96-88.

