PBA: Meralco douses NorthPort comeback for 2-0 start

MANILA, Philippines–Meralco overcame the comeback of shorthanded NorthPort in the fourth quarter for a 107-102 win and a 2-0 start in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Thursday at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Import KJ McDaniels had another strong game while Chris Newsome, Cliff Hodge and Bong Quinto were also key in putting the Bolts in a share of the early lead with the Converge FiberXers.

But Meralco squandered a 12-point lead as NorthPort slowly climbed back to even take the driver seat for a brief moment with over two minutes to go in the contest.

“They always play as tough. They don’t seem to give up against us,” said Bolts coach Norman Black. “We just have to be consistent and not go back to bad habits.”

McDaniels posted 32 points and 22 rebounds in another double-double effort for the Bolts.

Newsome topscored with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, Hodge had 15 points and nine rebounds and Quinto also produced 15 for a Meralco team eager to get back in the playoffs after a disappointing Commissioner’s Cup stint.

NorthPort dropped to 0-2 after once again playing minus star scorer Robert Bolick due to hamstring problems and amid issues surrounding contract negotiations with the Batang Pier management.

Import Marcus Weathers made 29 points and 14 rebounds while Roi Sumang had 23 points and six assists.

Sumang was among those responsible for the NorthPort rally which ended when he found JM Calma for the layup to grab a 97-96 lead. But Quinto completed a three-point play to put Meralco back in front, before the Bolts made four of six free throws to pull away.

The scores:

MERALCO 107 — McDaniels 32, Newsome 16, Quinto 15, Hodge 15, Maliksi 14, Almazan 8, Jose 4, Black 3, Banchero 0, Johnson 0, Pasaol 0, Rios 0, Pascual 0.

NORTHPORT 102 — Weathers 29, Sumang 23, Tolentino 17, Chan 10, Munzon 6, Calma 5, Taha 4, Zamar 3, Balagasay 3, Ayaay 2, Salado 0, Caperal 0, Dela Cruz 0.

Quarters: 26-22, 49-43, 77-67, 107-102.

