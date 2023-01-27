PBA: Mikey Williams leads TNT rally past Rain or Shine

ANTIPOLO—Mikey Williams knocked down a dagger three in the dying seconds as TNT completed its comeback from 18 down to defeat Rain or Shine, 105-100, and create a logjam for the early lead in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Friday at Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Williams’ triple came with 26.3 seconds left after the Elasto Painters narrowed the gap to two behind their import Michael Qualls as the Tropang Giga improved to 2-0 and tied the Meralco Bolts and Converge FiberXers on top of the standings.

That came despite Rain or Shine surging to a 47-29 lead late in the second quarter and 49-36 at the half.

“We have to give credit to Rain or Shine’s defense because they’re really playing good basketball,” said interim coach Jojo Lastimosa. “We just said maybe cut it down slowly, and the guys didn’t panic and they knew exactly what they wanted to do because they shot poorly.”

Williams also had 10 rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes off the bench for the Tropang Giga.

Import Jalen Hudson also scored 24 points while grabbing 14 rebounds even as RR Pogoy posted 22 points.

Rain or Shine dropped to 0-2 which spoiled a 35-point performance from Qualls.

Rey Nambatac and Norbert Torres scored 17 and 13 points, respectively, for the Elasto Painters.

The Scores:

TNT 105 — Hudson 24, Williams M. 24, Pogoy 22, Williams K. 13, Chua 8, Castro 7, Tungcab 5, Khobuntin 2, Varilla 0, Montalbo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

RAIN OR SHINE 100 — Qualls 35, Nambatac 17, Torres 13, Asistio 10, Belga 7, Demusis 4, Caracut 3, Norwood 3, Borboran 2, Ildefonso 2, Ponferrada 2, Yap 2, Nieto 0.

Quarters: 17-20, 36-49, 80-84, 105-100.

