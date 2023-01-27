PBA: Newly wed Matt Nieto repays NLEX’s trust with solid game

MANILA, Philippines—Matt Nieto made sure to repay the trust of NLEX, helping the Road Warriors claim a rousing debut in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Wednesday.

Nieto had a solid outing with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 124-102 rout of Blackwater despite missing several practice sessions with NLEX in preparation for his wedding.

The 26-year-old guard married Bianca Matanguihan on January 19.

“In this game, I really did not disappoint them. The trust they gave me was not put in vain. They gave me trust because they know that when I come back, I’ll give my hundred percent right away,” said Nieto.

The former Ateneo standout was efficient on the offensive end making five of his six attempts from the field, including 2-of-2 from long range in 33 minutes of play.

“All of them were invited to the wedding and I really appreciate them giving me the time to prepare for my wedding. I told them I would not disappoint them. Even though I missed a couple of practices, they allowed me to do so,” said Nieto.

Nieto also credited coach Frankie Lim for pushing him to be better on and off the court.

“Me and coach Frankie’s bonding is next-level. In the off-season, we talked a lot and he told me about my lapses as a point guard. He defined all the roles I should be taking in the team,” Nieto said.

“More on outside the court, coach Frankie is like my dad. I know that he’s going to have my back and I will always have his back too.”

Get the hottest sports news straight into your inbox

Read Next