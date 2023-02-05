PBA: ‘No miracle’ but Rain or Shine gave Ginebra a good fight, says Guiao

MANILA, Philippines-Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao made reference to a famous Nora Aunor after hopes of pulling off an impossible were dashed in his team’s latest loss in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

“Walang himala (There are no miracles),” Guiao said on Sunday when the Elasto Painters suffered a 116-108 defeat at the hands of Barangay Ginebra at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Guiao even tried to mimic the voice of the legendary actress, prompting more laughter from scribes who waited for the veteran mentor to come out of the dressing room after Rain or Shine dropped to 0-4.

But Rain or Shine gave itself a chance to produce an unlikely win when it led for some portions of the second half until Ginebra showed its class down the stretch.

That showing was some sort of a consolation for Guiao and his Elasto Painters, who will now have to turn things around as early as they can.

Rey Nambatac, Santi Santillan and even veterans James Yap and Beau Belga were among those who produced steady games during the contest, but not enough to end Rain or Shine’s winless run at this point of the third conference.

“It’s frustrating, but still a better performance than our previous games. At least, we were able to give Ginebra a good fight,” Guiao said.

“But in the fourth quarter, it was really the experience and the ability of Ginebra to finish and close the game, which we don’t have at this point,” he added.

