PBA: Recovering Poy Erram to return for TNT in February

MANILA, Philippines—TNT big man Poy Erram is set to return to action in the PBA Governors’ Cup by February, coach Jojo Lastimosa said.

Erram, who was the primary presence in the paint for Tropang Giga, missed the team’s opening game after having surgery on his meniscus.

“He had an orthoscopic surgery. His meniscus was out of place so it was cleaned. It was a very simple procedure,” said the new TNT coach after the team’s 123-119 win against Phoenix at Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

“He should be ready to play by the end of February.”

In the Commissioner’s Cup, Erram averaged 17.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 12 outings. He was the squad’s leading scorer just behind Mikey Williams, who posted norms of 16.8 markers per game.

Despite having to wait a little longer for the defensive anchor’s return, Lastimosa believes TNT can “survive” with the cards he is dealt with.

“Right now, we will survive with this lineup. I think we have a good lineup that can win a couple more games,” said the top coach.

Bench depth will be key in Tropang Giga’s waiting game, with bigs like Justin Chua, Calvin Oftana and import Jalen Hudson at the helm.

Hudson played well for TNT in the paint, finishing with a double-double of 34 points and 10 rebounds while Oftana garnered seven boards to go along with his 17-point performance.

Despite having rotations figured out early in the tournament, Lastimosa reiterated that Erram’s comeback would not be a burden for Tropang Giga.

“We were able to get Justin to replace Poy’s role but when he comes back in, we’d be much better. We don’t have to think much about who we’re going to put in to match up with the bigs.”