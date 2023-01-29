PBA: San Miguel dominates Phoenix for winning start

ANTIPOLO CITY — San Miguel Beer blasted Phoenix to smithereens, 114-93, at Ynares Center here to open its PBA Governors’ Cup campaign on a high note on Sunday.

The Beermen raced to a 23-9 lead in the opening frame on the way to the blowout that ushered in a new era under coach Jorge Gallent, the former assistant who replaced nine-time champion Leo Austria.

Import Cameron Clark was at the cutting edge of San Miguel’s attack, putting up 23 points that went with seven rebounds.

June Mar Fajardo, meanwhile, was as dominant as ever with 19 and 13 that went with a pair of assists and a steal.

San Miguel, who were also missing Terrence Romeo (hamstring) and Vic Manuel (calf), enjoyed leads as big as 33 points before dooming Phoenix to its third-straight loss in the season-ending showcase.

Allyn Bulanadi, the former Converge prospect acquired by way of a mid-season trade with NorthPort, chipped in 16 points in the scoring effort that also drew double-digit contributions from CJ Perez, Simon Enciso, and Marcio Lassiter.

The second half was pretty much an afterthought with the Beermen allowing the Fuel Masters to get only as close as 97-87 with 5:49 left in the game.

Du’Vaughn Maxwell had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Phoenix. Larry Muyang pumped in 15, while Jason Perkins and Encho Serrano 12 each for the Fuel Masters who continued to grope for form under interim coach Jamike Jarin.

San Miguel hopes to get a streak going against Blackwater this Wednesday at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Phoenix, meanwhile, tries to end its dry spell against NorthPort on Thursday.

