PBA: Shawn Glover redeems self in Blackwater win

ANTIPOLO—Shawn Glover showed more of what he’s truly capable of in Blackwater’s bounce-back win over Phoenix on Friday.

Coming off a mediocre PBA debut last Wednesday, Glover impressed with 31 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a couple of blocks in a 108-105 victory over the Fuel Masters.

Coach Ariel Vanguardia said he issued a challenge to Glover after his subpar rebounding effort in a blowout loss to NLEX two days ago.

“I challenge the team and the guys to be tougher, Shawn included. He only had five rebounds the other game. He had 13 now but he should have at least 15,” Vanguardia said.

Glover also shot much better this time, going 13-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-5 from downtown, and cut down his miscues in half after turning the ball over eight times against the Road Warriors.

“We’re on to the next. [We’ll] enjoy this win today and get prepared, there’s not much more to do. I won’t get complacent and I gotta stay humble,” Glover said.

Despite showing a lot of improvements, Glover aims to keep getting better as the conference goes along.

“It was a good win, we got to clean some stuff up down the stretch as a team, me included. It was a good win for us, we bounced back from the last game so it’s a good start for us,” said Glover.

The 32-year-old Glover also expressed his excitement to play with Troy Rosario, who is nearing his return from injury.

“I think a guy like him is going to make things easier for everybody. It’s not a matter of a challenge. He’s going to be a big part of this team’s success,” he said.

