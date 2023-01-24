PBA star Scottie Thompson, wife Jinky expecting first child

MANILA, Philippines—Ginebra star Scottie Thompson and his wife Jinky Serrano announced they have a baby on the way.

In an Instagram post, Thompson announced his next step into fatherhood, saying his wife has been pregnant for over six months already.

“I’m so excited to meet the person who is half me and half you. One of God’s greatest blessings is on the way,” the post read.

The couple tied the knot in a beach ceremony in December 2021, half a year after their civil wedding.

Thompson’s announcement came a week after Ginebra San Miguel captured the Commissioners’ Cup over the Bay Area Dragons in Game 7 of the Finals in front of a historic crowd at Philippine Arena.

In the clinching game, Thompson helped the crowd favorite seal the deal with a near double-double of 18 points and nine rebounds.

It’s been a fruitful year for Thompson, who clinched his second Best Player of the Conference plum in the recently concluded PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

He tallied 11.9 markers, 7.2 boards and 5.7 assists a night.

Thompson and Ginebra will begin their Governors’ Cup bid on February 5 against Rain or Shine at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

