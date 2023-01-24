PBA star Scottie Thompson, wife Jinky expecting first child

MANILA, Philippines—Ginebra star Scottie Thompson and his wife Jinky Serrano announced they have a baby on the way.
In an Instagram post, Thompson announced his next step into fatherhood, saying his wife has been pregnant for over six months already.
“I’m so excited to meet the person who is half me and half you. One of God’s greatest blessings is on the way,” the post read.
The couple tied the knot in a beach ceremony in December 2021, half a year after their civil wedding.
Thompson’s announcement came a week after Ginebra San Miguel captured the Commissioners’ Cup over the Bay Area Dragons in Game 7 of the Finals in front of a historic crowd at Philippine Arena.
In the clinching game, Thompson helped the crowd favorite seal the deal with a near double-double of 18 points and nine rebounds.
It’s been a fruitful year for Thompson, who clinched his second Best Player of the Conference plum in the recently concluded PBA Commissioner’s Cup.
He tallied 11.9 markers, 7.2 boards and 5.7 assists a night.
Thompson and Ginebra will begin their Governors’ Cup bid on February 5 against Rain or Shine at Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Get the hottest sports news straight into your inbox
Read Next
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Govt Likely To Peg Lower Nominal GDP Growth At 11% Amid Prospect Of Weak Exports
[ad_1] Home BusinessBudget 2023: Govt Likely To Peg Lower Nominal GDP Growth At 11% Amid Prospect Of Weak Exports The...
‘Trade Plus One Day’, Indian Stock Markets To Shift to World’s Fastest Settlement Cycle
[ad_1] Home Business‘Trade Plus One Day’, Indian Stock Markets To Shift to World’s Fastest Settlement Cycle As per Bloomberg, starting...
January 24 Shift 1 Exam Ends. Paper Analysis, Students Reactions Here
[ad_1] JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: NTA’s notice for duplicate JEE Main applications Meanwhile, NTA has issued a notice regarding duplicate...
Women’s Tri-Series: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Star In India’s Win Over West Indies
[ad_1] Home SportsWomen’s Tri-Series: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Star In India’s Win Over West Indies Batting first, India rode on...
Pamper Your Valentine with a Romantic Break at Seaside Finolhu – Where Love is Always in the Air
It's the season of romance, so why not treat yourself and your special someone to a Valentine's Day break at...
India Book of Record’s Astonishing Tales of the Extraordinary Record Holders
We strive to bring you amazing stories of our extraordinary record holders. India Book of Records is your inspiration partner....
Average Rating