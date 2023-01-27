PBA: Troy Rosario nears Blackwater return

ANTIPOLO—Blackwater expects to have one of its key cogs back soon.

Coach Ariel Vanguardia said do-it-all forward Troy Rosario, who has been out with a foot injury since November, is set to participate in five-on-five scrimmages next week.

“Our number one priority for this conference is to be healthy so we’ll see in the next few days how he blends. It will be a huge upgrade or addition to have even 80 percent of him back,” said Vanguardia after the Bossing beat the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 108-105, on Friday at Ynares Center here.

The victory stopped a seven-game slide dating back to the Commissioner’s Cup.

Rosario averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in five games for Blackwater last conference.

More than the numbers, Rosario also provides much-needed leadership for the Bossing.

Vanguardia also isn’t worried about integrating Rosario back into the mix.

“We can play big or small with Troy, he’s a Swiss knife. He can play in the three, four or five. We also know what kind of veteran leadership and poise he can bring to the team. It will really be a pleasant problem,” said Vanguardia.

“It’s better to have a lot of players to use. It can give Shawn (Glover) and Ato (Ular) some breathers,” he added.

Import Shawn Glover powered Blackwater with 31 points and 13 rebounds while Ato Ular also notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Get the hottest sports news straight into your inbox

Read Next