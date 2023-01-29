PBA: Vic Manuel set for San Miguel return, Terrence Romeo needs more time for recovery

ANTIPOLO—New San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent gave an update on the team’s two key cogs Vic Manuel and Terrence Romeo after the Beermen’s 114-93 win against Phoenix in their first game in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup.

Vic Manuel will be returning to action for the Beermen as early as next week after suffering a calf injury, confirmed Gallent.

Terrence Romeo, however, will have to miss a longer time due to a hamstring injury. He is slated to return after two more weeks.

Gallent, who took over multi-titled coach Leo Austria, said he understood both players’ recovery time, saying it will bare good results in the long run.

“I’m sure Terrence and Vic, when they come back they will really be in good shape. There just needs to be adjustments with their stamina,” he said at Ynares Antipolo Center on Sunday.

“I’m sure when they come back they’ll be very ready.

In seven games played for the Beermen in the Commissioners’ Cup, Romeo averaged 12.7 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Manuel, on the other hand, posted norms of 9.6 markers and 2.7 boards a night for San Miguel in the same conference.

The defending All-Filipino Cup champions will head to Pasig on Wednesday to face the Blackwater Bossing.

It is, however, unclear whether Manuel will be ready to play in the said game or not.

