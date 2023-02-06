PBA: Winless Rain or Shine mulls replacing import Qualls

MANILA, Philippines-Rain or Shine has played four of its games in the PBA Governors’ Cup, but a victory remained elusive on Sunday night.

Still reeling from a botched upset of defending champion Barangay Ginebra, Painters coach Yeng Guiao admitted that the club is mulling a change in import.

“Actually, I’m OK with my locals. But as good as athletic and aggressive as Michael (Qualls) is, I think we’re having chemistry problems,” he told reporters after a 116-108 defeat at the hands of the defending champions at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.

“We have a one-week break. Our next game is on Sunday. We will determine if it would still be beneficial for us to keep or look for another import,” he went on.

There’s actually nothing to complain about Qualls’ “intensity, effort and athletic availability,” it’s just that Rain or Shine is having a fit issue, which has been detrimental to their campaign thus far.

“Sometimes, it’s how you gel with your team. It’s chemistry. It’s making people around you better. A player who comes in and makes the team look better—I think that’s where the value is,” the champion mentor said.

“You may produce the numbers, the highlights, but the more important thing is if you’re able to make the people around you better. And that’s what we’re looking for.”

Qualls, best known for helping NorthPort to a Final Four appearance back in 2019, has been nothing short of productive as far as statistics are concerned. He has been averaging 26.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 steals thus far, but that hardly reflected on the Painters’ record in the tournament.

“We will have to decide (soon),” Guiao said. “[Otherwise] we have to bring in an import Wednesday or Thursday the latest so he’d have about three days practicing with us before the next game.”

“We’re [still] looking forward to our next games. We’re going to play teams on the same level as us, so we may just need to break the ice. We just have to break out of our losing streak.”

