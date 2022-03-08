March 8, 2022

Peerless Hospital hosted second International Clinical Nutrition Update 2022 in Advance Nutrition Care

Doctors at the Press Meet

For strengthening the awareness of Clinical Nutrition in Eastern India, Peerless Hospital and B.K.Roy Research Centre hosted the second Update on Clinical Nutrition in Advance Nutrition Care recently at the Vivanta, Kolkata.

The main aim of this day long conference was to provide a core knowledge exchange platform to distinguished doctors, clinical nutritionists, physicians and dietitcians from across the country as well as Bangladesh and Nepal highligting the latest advancements and updates in the field of Clinical Nutrition.

This conference threw light in understanding the central role of nutrition in various healthcare facilities like Gastroenterology, Critical Care, Diabities and Nephrology. Separate panel discussions were held on Eating Disorder and Difficulties in Feeding.

The conference witnessed the presence of around 200 doctors and clinical dietitians and 25 reputed speakers from different National and local Hospitals along with the international speakers like Dr. Sumantra Ray (Cambridge University, UK), Dr. Yossi Sammy (Nestle Health Science, Switzerland), Ms. Mahfuza Afroz Sathi (Imperial Hospital Ltd. Chattogram, Bangladesh) and Ms. Praniti Singh (Norvic International Hospital, Kathmandu, Nepal).

Ms Sudesna Matra Nag

Ms Sudesna Maitra Nag, Chief Diatician of Peerless Hospital and Organising Secretary of the conference along with the other reputed doctors of Peerless Hospital namely Dr. Sujit Kar Purakayastha (MD, Peerless Hospital), Prof. Dr. Krishnangshu Ray (Medical Director, Peerless Hospital) Dr. Ajay Krishna Sarkar( Clinical Director Dept. Of Critical care medicine) Dr. Soubhik Sural (Clinical Director, Dept. Of Nephrology), Dr. Chandramouli Bhattacharya( Internal Medicine Specialist) and Dr. Subhrojyoti Bhowmick ( Clinical Director, Academics Quality & Research) addressed a Press Meet highligting the impact of nutition in the healthcare sphere.

