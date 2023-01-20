Perpetual Help teams sweep NCAA beach volleyball elims

admin
39Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 12 Second


Perpetual Help NCAA beach volleyball

NCAA PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Perpetual Help swept both the NCAA Season 98 men’s and women’s beach volleyball elimination rounds on Friday in Subic.

Lady Altas’ Mary Rose Dapol and Janine Padua completed the sweep after a 21-13, 21-19 win over defending champion San Beda.

Top seed Perpetual Help (9-0) and No. 4 San Beda (6-3) will meet again in the Final Four on Saturday with the Lady Altas holding a twice-to-beat advantage.

San Beda’s Trisha Paras and Maxine Tayag clinched the fourth seed after rolling past San Sebastian, 21-10, 21-10.

No. 2 Letran (8-1) and No. 3 Emilio Aguinaldo (7-2) clash in the other women’s semifinal matchup.

The Lady Knights ended their elimination round on a high after topping the Lady Generals in three sets, 21-13, 21-23, 15-9. 

In men’s play, No. 1 Perpetual Help (9-0) also faces San Beda (5-4) in the semis after the Altas wrapped up their campaign in the eliminations with a 26-24, 23-21 victory over the Lions.

The other Final Four pairing, meanwhile, features defending champion EAC (8-1) and No. 3 Arellano (7-2).

RELATED STORIES

Get the hottest sports news straight into your inbox

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories