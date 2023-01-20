Perpetual Help teams sweep NCAA beach volleyball elims

MANILA, Philippines—Perpetual Help swept both the NCAA Season 98 men’s and women’s beach volleyball elimination rounds on Friday in Subic.

Lady Altas’ Mary Rose Dapol and Janine Padua completed the sweep after a 21-13, 21-19 win over defending champion San Beda.

Top seed Perpetual Help (9-0) and No. 4 San Beda (6-3) will meet again in the Final Four on Saturday with the Lady Altas holding a twice-to-beat advantage.

San Beda’s Trisha Paras and Maxine Tayag clinched the fourth seed after rolling past San Sebastian, 21-10, 21-10.

No. 2 Letran (8-1) and No. 3 Emilio Aguinaldo (7-2) clash in the other women’s semifinal matchup.

The Lady Knights ended their elimination round on a high after topping the Lady Generals in three sets, 21-13, 21-23, 15-9.

In men’s play, No. 1 Perpetual Help (9-0) also faces San Beda (5-4) in the semis after the Altas wrapped up their campaign in the eliminations with a 26-24, 23-21 victory over the Lions.

The other Final Four pairing, meanwhile, features defending champion EAC (8-1) and No. 3 Arellano (7-2).

