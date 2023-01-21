Perpetual wins NCAA men’s beach volley crown; Letran rules women’s side

MANILA, Philippines—Perpetual Help completed a perfect campaign by claiming the NCAA Season 98 men’s beach volleyball title on Saturday in Subic.
The Altas finished the season at 11-0 after dethroning defending champion Emilio Aguinaldo College in the finals, 21-13, 15-21, 15-13.
MVP Jefferson Marapoc and Louie Ramirez overcame their biggest challenge yet, emerging victorious despite committing 16 errors against the Generals.
Perpetual Help knocked off No. 4 San Beda, 21-18, 21-11, in the Final Four. EAC, meanwhile, ousted Arellano, 21-15, 18-21, 18-16, in their semis duel.
The Altas’ Macky Cariño was named Coach of the Year.
Perpetual Help, however, couldn’t make it a double celebration after the Lady Altas were upset by Letran, 21-17, 21-12, in the women’s finals.
The Lady Knights’ tandem of MVP Chamberlaine Cuñada and Lara Mae Silva zoomed to a 6-0 start in the second set that took the fight out of the Lady Altas.
Perpetual Help won its first 10 games before faltering in the biggest game of the season.
Letran’s Mike Inofrio was hailed Coach of the Year.
RELATED STORIES
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Russian Monk Jailed For Carrying Vodka In Dry Bihar, Says Wanted To Perform ‘Tantric Sadhana’
[ad_1] Home BiharRussian Monk Jailed For Carrying Vodka In Dry Bihar, Says Wanted To Perform ‘Tantric Sadhana’ The monk claimed...
Siddharth Anand Lauds Deepika Padukone as
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentPathaan: Siddharth Anand Lauds Deepika Padukone as ‘Femme Fatale Spy’: ‘She Steals The Show’ Pathaan: Siddharth Anand has...
Angry Neighbours Kill 62-Year-Old Man For Calling Pet Dog A ‘Dog’ In Tamil Nadu
[ad_1] Home Tamil NaduAngry Neighbours Kill 62-Year-Old Man For Calling Pet Dog A ‘Dog’ In Tamil Nadu The deceased was...
Symptoms, Early Diagnosis And Golden Hour Treatment of Brain Attack
[ad_1] Home HealthStroke: Symptoms, Early Diagnosis And Golden Hour Treatment of Brain Attack Brain stroke is the second most common...
Alia Bhatt to Mouni Roy Recreate These Stunning Makeup Looks Inspired by Bollywood Brides
[ad_1] Home LifestyleAlia Bhatt to Mouni Roy, Recreate These Stunning Makeup Looks Inspired by Bollywood Brides’ You can replicate a...
IND Vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya
[ad_1] Home SportsIND Vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya’s One-Handed Catch Stuns Devon Conway | Watch Video India are ruling...
Average Rating