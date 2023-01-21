Perpetual wins NCAA men’s beach volley crown; Letran rules women’s side

MANILA, Philippines—Perpetual Help completed a perfect campaign by claiming the NCAA Season 98 men’s beach volleyball title on Saturday in Subic.

The Altas finished the season at 11-0 after dethroning defending champion Emilio Aguinaldo College in the finals, 21-13, 15-21, 15-13.

MVP Jefferson Marapoc and Louie Ramirez overcame their biggest challenge yet, emerging victorious despite committing 16 errors against the Generals.

Perpetual Help knocked off No. 4 San Beda, 21-18, 21-11, in the Final Four. EAC, meanwhile, ousted Arellano, 21-15, 18-21, 18-16, in their semis duel.

The Altas’ Macky Cariño was named Coach of the Year.

Perpetual Help, however, couldn’t make it a double celebration after the Lady Altas were upset by Letran, 21-17, 21-12, in the women’s finals.

The Lady Knights’ tandem of MVP Chamberlaine Cuñada and Lara Mae Silva zoomed to a 6-0 start in the second set that took the fight out of the Lady Altas.

Perpetual Help won its first 10 games before faltering in the biggest game of the season.

Letran’s Mike Inofrio was hailed Coach of the Year.

