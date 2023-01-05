Petro Gazz, Cignal let go of key players ahead of new PVL season

MANILA, Philippines — Reinforced Conference finalists Petro Gazz and Cignal have parted ways with several key players ahead of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League season.

Multiple sources bared to Inquirer Sports the list of the players whose contract expired last December 31 and are set to transfer to different squads this year.

After the Angeles won their second championship in the 2022 Reinforced Conference, star outside spiker Myla Pablo, libero Bang Pineda, and substitute middle blocker Seth Rodriguez won’t be returning for the upcoming season, which begins with the Open Conference on February 4.

Pablo, who scored 17 points in Game 2 including the title-clinching attack that completed Petro Gazz’s series sweep of Cignal, is headed to her fourth PVL squad that will welcome her in the coming days.

Sources added that Pineda and Rodriguez also signed with their new teams.

The Angels are also searching for a new head coach after champion coach Rald Ricafort and the team’s longtime deputy Arnold Laniog jumped ship to the PLDT High Speed Hitters on Wednesday after a successful title-retention bid in the import-laden tournament.

Cignal bid farewell to six players led by reliable wing spiker Angeli Araneta, Ayel Estranero, Marist Layug, Joy Dacoron, Arianne Layug, and Klarisa Abriam.

Araneta was instrumental for the HD Spikers’ during 2022 season, helping her team win back-to-back bronze medals in the Open Conference and Invitations before capping the year with a runner-up finish in the Reinforced.

Despite welcoming champion coaches to replace George Pascua, PLDT lost a pair of wing spikers Toni Rose Basas and Heather Guino-o.

Choco Mucho recently bid goodbye to Ponggay Gaston, who signed with Chery Tiggo, and Shannen Palec. The Crossovers also let go of Dindin Santiago-Manabat after six years.

Several PVL teams are eyeing to land Manabat, who is also looking to play again overseas, particularly in South Korea.

Read Next