PFL action resumes in February amid exodus of key players

MANILA, Philippines–The Philippines Football League (PFL) will resume its 2022-23 season in mid-February amid a number of prominent players who left their clubs during the current break.

United City FC (UCFC) takes on Mendiola FC 1991 while Stallion-Laguna plays Maharlika-Manila on Feb. 18 before top of the table Kaya-Iloilo hosts Dynamic Herb Cebu the following day in a battle between Visayan clubs at the Iloilo Sports Complex.

League matches were last held in November as action was put on hold due to the Fifa World Cup and the Philippine Azkals’ campaign in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

But some teams head back to the pitch minus some key names, the biggest to take the hit being United City.

UCFC lost PFL’s top scorer Kenshiro Daniels, Mark Hartmann, Anthony Pinthus and Turkish Amirbek Juraboev, who all signed for teams in Southeast Asia or beyond during the lull.

Azkals Development Team bid adieu to goalkeeper Julian Schwarzer, who signed for Malaysian side Kuching City, while Kaya also saw long-time players Carlyle Mitchell, Ryo Fujii and Patrick Arthur leave the club.

Kaya has 30 points through 12 matches, with United City behind by six and a game at hand, followed by Cebu (21 points), ADT (15), Stallion (15), Mendiola (6) and Maharlika (1).

The second half of the league season will last until June with the team on top of the standings to be declared as champion.

