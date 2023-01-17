PFL resumes next month with United hit by player exodus

The Philippines Football League (PFL) will resume its 2022-23 season in mid-February amid a number of prominent players who left their clubs during the current break.
United City FC (UCFC) takes on Mendiola FC 1991, while Stallion-Laguna plays Maharlika-Manila on Feb. 18 before top of the table Kaya-Iloilo hosts Dynamic Herb Cebu the following day in a battle between Visayan clubs at Iloilo Sports Complex.
League matches were last held in November as action was put on hold due to the Fifa (International Federation of Association Football) World Cup and the Philippine Azkals’ campaign in the Asean Football Federation Mitsubishi Electric Cup.
But some teams head back to the pitch minus some key names, with United City the biggest to take hit.
UCFC lost PFL top scorer Kenshiro Daniels, Mark Hartmann, Anthony Pinthus and Tajik Amirbek Juraboev, who all signed for teams in Southeast Asia or beyond during the lull.
Azkals Development Team (ADT) bid adieu to goalkeeper Julian Schwarzer, who signed for Malaysian side Kuching City, while Kaya also saw long-time players Carlyle Mitchell, Ryo Fujii and Patrick Arthur leave the club.
Kaya has 30 points through 12 matches, with United City behind by six and a game at hand, followed by Cebu (21 points), ADT (15), Stallion (15), Mendiola (6) and Maharlika (1).
The team on top of the standings by the time the season ends in June will be declared champion. INQ
Your weekly sports analysis
Read Next
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Viral Video Woman Picks Up Her Man And Runs Away Or Is It Other Way Around Watch And Tell
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video: Woman Picks Up Her Man And Runs Away, Or Is It Other Way Around? | Watch...
Right after leading crowd-darling Kings to PBA crown, Brownlee declares readiness to suit up for a country that embraces him as its own
[ad_1] Justin Brownlee was still all smiles even after the championship revelries had died down at Philippine Arena in Bulacan....
Joshimath Crisis: 44 More Buildings Develop Cracks, ‘NTPC Go Back’ Chorus Grows Louder
[ad_1] Home News IndiaJoshimath Crisis: 44 More Buildings Develop Cracks, ‘NTPC Go Back’ Chorus Grows Louder | Top Updates Cracks...
Nepal Plane Crash Indian Man Visiting Pashupathinath Temple After Son Birth Among Victims
[ad_1] Home News IndiaNepal Plane Crash: Indian Man Visiting Pashupathinath Temple After Son’s Birth Among Victims The victims included 53...
Murder warrant is issued for Brian Walshe in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe
[ad_1] Massachusetts prosecutors on Tuesday issued a murder warrant for Brian Walshe in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe,...
Affected Students Appearing For Board Exams to be Provided Exam Centre Choice
[ad_1] Home EducationJoshimath Crisis: Affected Students Appearing For Board Exams to be Provided Exam Centre Choice Joshimath Crisis: The regional...
Average Rating