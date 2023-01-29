PH side demolishes libyan crew

Read Time: 23 Second





Showing up as the title favorite that it is, the Philippines’ Strong Group squad on Sunday destroyed Libya’s Al Nasr, 93-76, to win for the second straight time in the 32nd Dubai International Basketball Championship before a very appreciative gallery of overseas Filipino workers at Al-Nasr Club Hall. After winning ugly over United Arab Emirates, […]

