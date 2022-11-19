PH winds up out of Top 10; Japan rules Nomura Cup 2022

Team Philippines closed out with a 149 on Friday and slumped to an 11th place finish in the 29th Nomura Cup won in runaway style by Japan over Singapore at Manila Southwoods in Carmona, Cavite.

Rookie Elee Bisera fired a level-par 72 at the well-manicured Masters course and fellow rookie Coby Rolida shot a 77 as the Filipinos tallied 584, 32 shots out of the winning score, and yielded a top 10 finish to India, which had a fourth round 141. Kristoffer Arevalo failed to count with an 80.

Yuta Sigiura fired a flawless 68 to boost the Japanese to a 139 for the team title. His 72-hole 274 was also good for a two-shot win over Asian Tour-bound James Leow of Singapore for the individual plum.

Leow could only match par, but together with Brandon Han’s 71, the Singaporeans tallied 559 and pipped South Korea for second by a shot.

—Musong R. Castillo

