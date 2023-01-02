Philippine Azkals lose to Indonesia as AFF campaign wraps up

The Philippine Azkals couldn’t end their campaign in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup on a high note after falling 2-1 to semifinal-bound Indonesia on Monday at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Stephan Schrock’s final appearance in an Azkals shirt ended in defeat as Indonesia scored all of its goals in the first half which paved the way for taking the full three points and progressing past the group stage of Southeast Asia’s biggest football competition.

Indonesia, along with defending champion Thailand, entered the next phase of the AFF tournament after compiling 10 points apiece.

Schrock, who made his announcement on the eve of the match, did set up Sebastian Rasmussen’s goal in the 82nd minute to create a bit of late drama, but an equalizer eluded the hosts until the final whistle.

The Azkals, who will miss out on a semis berth for the third time in four editions, finished fourth in Group A with just three points after losing three matches against a lone win against Brunei before Christmas.

It was a disappointing finish that irked some fans, who during the second half put up a sign calling for the Philippine Football Federation to improve the on-field play.

Ultras Filipinas has put up a sign in protest over the Azkals’ struggles in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup The sign calls for the PFF to “Put some F****** Fight” | @jonasterradoINQ pic.twitter.com/deaeYue0hh — INQUIRER Sports (@INQUIRERSports) January 2, 2023

The home side was the aggressive side at the start, but chances of producing the opener went futile.

Indonesia then sucked the life out of the home supporters when Dendy Sulistyawan struck the first goal in the 21st minute.

Marselino Ferdinan, half the age of the 36-year-old Schrock, doubled Indonesia’s lead in the 43rd to the delight of the Indonesian fans who accounted for almost half of the attendance.

