Pia Ildefonso makes ‘toughest decision’ to sit out UAAP Season 85

MANILA, Philippines — Pia Ildefonso is skipping her sophomore year with Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

The 5-foot-9 middle blocker on Saturday took to Instagram to announce her decision to sit out this tournament but didn’t divulge the reason, which seemed a personal matter.

“Definitely the toughest decision I’ve made. Am choosing to face, fight, and grow through life’s battles outside the sport I love most,” Ildefonso wrote.

The daughter of basketball legend Danny Ildefonso, who studied high school at Nazareth School of National University, played her rookie year with the Blue Eagles in UAAP Season 84 last June but she was seldomly used by coach Oliver Almadro during their bronze finish.

The 20-year-old Ildefonso played in Season 85 women’s beach volleyball tournament, placing seventh with one win.

She was also instrumental in the preseason stints of Ateneo in the Shakey’s Super League and V-League.

Although she won’t play this season, Ildefonso expressed her full support to her teammates.

“God knows how much love I have for this bunch. Always thankful and forever grateful for this team, all the opportunities and blessings,” she said. “Will always be rooting for you guys. Can’t wait to see you guys play your hearts out this season!”

RELATED STORIES

Get the hottest sports news straight into your inbox

Read Next