PLDT, coach George Pascua part ways after one season

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT has parted ways with coach George Pascua after calling the shots for just one season in the Premier Volleyball League.

The High Speed Hitters on Monday wished the veteran coach well in his new endeavors as they are changing their head coach for the third straight season.

“We would like to thank Coach George Pascua for all that he has done for the team. He built a program that helped the players strengthen their teamwork and gameplay, as they faced their battles on the court during the three conferences that Coach George was on board,” the team wrote. “We wish him well as he moves on to new endeavors. Mabuhay ka at padayon, Coach!”

Pascua confirmed to Inquirer Sports that he is no longer with PLDT but he didn’t disclose the reason.

The multi-titled men’s coach will focus on the Adamson Falcons for the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament in February.

Pascua was the replacement of Roger Gorayeb when PLDT had a major revamp in early 2022, recruiting several players like Mika Reyes, Dell Palomata, Jules Samonte, and Kath Arado.

The High Speed Hitters finished in fifth place in the 2022 Open Conference after beating the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in a classification match.

PLDT earned its first PVL semifinal berth in the Invitationals but settled for fourth before missing the Final Four of the Reinforced Conference with a 3-5 record in sixth place.

Pascua had a total of a 10-14 record in three tournaments.

He was also replaced by Tina Salak as FEU women’s volleyball coach last July after winning only one of 14 games in the UAAP Season 84.

