Ponggay Gaston joins Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines — Chery Tiggo opened the New Year with a new recruit in outside spiker Ponggay Gaston ahead of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League season, which begins in February with the Open Conference.

The Crossovers on Sunday posted a photo of Gaston signing a fresh contract and wearing her new team’s jacket and cap.

“Welcome to the team, Pauline “Ponggay” Gaston! What a way to start the year off. We look forward to a thrilling journey ahead with you,” the team wrote.

Gaston played for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the past two years, playing a total of four conferences before deciding to take her act to a new team without her college teammates.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle, who won a championship in Season 81 in 2019, was a starting spiker for the Flying Titans in her first PVL stint in the Open Conference bubble in 2021 in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte. She embraced an off-the-bench player role in three tournaments of the previous PVL season last year.

Gaston will beef up the wing spiker rotation of Chery Tiggo as she joins Reinforced Conference MVP Mylene Paat and EJ Laure.

The Crossovers recently parted ways with Dindin Santiago-Manabat, who parted ways with the franchise after six years.

Chery Tiggo is currently negotiating with free agents as several PVL players’ contracts expired on Saturday.

