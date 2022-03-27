Poonam Kasera celebrates 3 decades of excellence in men’s fashion

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Poonam Kasera with her daughter Ruchi Kasera at her store

Poonam Kasera started her journey as a designer way back in 1993. This year Poonam Kasera brand is celebrating 3 decades of designing men’s kurta which she started in a very small scale and went on to expand the business to become an esteemed designer menswear brand that has been dressing people from all walks of life, from celebrities to top industrialists of the country for the last 30 years.

It was not easy for a lady to venture into the world of men’s fashion world in the early 90’s. Born and brought up in Kolkata and being the eldest daughter in-law in the family, she had to do the wedding and festive occasion attires for the whole family which brought a lot of appreciation for her from within the family and society which had inclined her interest in fashion. Poonam at that point of time realised that there was a dearth of ethnic menswear avaiable in the market and started designing men’s kurta which made her an esteemed designer menswear brand.

With the help of her daughter Ruchi kasera she has launched a new collection of their kids-wear brand ‘Minikin’ which is also creating a buzz and has become extremely popular among the connoisseurs of fashion. Available from size 0 to 9 years, ‘Minikin’ has an attractive price point ranging from INR 3,750 to INR 9,500.