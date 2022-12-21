Presence of OFWs ‘amazing’ experience for Thirdy Ravena, Matthew Wright

MANILA, Philippines—Over 200 Filipinos watched the clash of San-En Neophoenix and Kyoto Hannaryz in the Japan B.League on Sunday, much to the delight of Thirdy Ravena and Matthew Wright.

Ravena, who also celebrated his 26th birthday this weekend, and San-En defeated Kyoto, 73-65, at Kyoto Gymnasium, where a number of Overseas Filipino Workers were in attendance.

“It feels amazing and surreal whenever I see Filipinos from the court. I didn’t expect this many people to show up and it warms my heart. It makes me want to play harder, it gives me a reason to keep pushing myself. We’re not in our country. A lot of us are alone most of the time,” the former Ateneo standout said.

“It just gives me more motivation to do it, not just for myself, but also for the Filipinos working 9-5, without their families,” he added.

Ravena came off the bench and finished with two points, seven rebounds and six assists and two steals.

Isaiah Hicks powered San-En with 23 points and seven rebounds as the NeoPhoenix improved to 10-11.

Wright, on the other hand, was unable to play on Sunday due to a sprained ankle.

He said he felt disappointed not being able to play in front of his fellow countrymen.

“It’s disappointing, but I’m glad they came out especially in the holiday season. It’s very cheerful and they got to see the games. Hopefully, they’ll be able to come to more of these,” the former PBA star said.

With the loss, Hannaryz dropped to 7-14.

But help is on the way for Kyoto with Wright could come back in the lineup as early as the coming weekend.

“The doctor said I’m out for two to three weeks but I might be back in the Toyama game happening this weekend,” Wright said.

