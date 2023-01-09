PVL: Bang Pineda, Eli Soyud join Akari Chargers

MANILA, Philippines — Bang Pineda and Eli Soyud found their new home at Akari ahead of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League season, which kicks off with the Open Conference in February.

The Power Chargers on Monday announced their signings of veteran libero Pineda and wing spiker Soyud, who were both products of Adamson — the school Akari has been supporting for the past UAAP seasons.

Pineda was part of Petro Gazz’s championship run in the 2022 Reinforced Conference but decided to jump ship to the newest PVL team, which joined in the same tournament.

And since we’re on the topic of Adamson pride, why don’t we bring in one of the most recognizable Lady Falcons in local volleyball? Expect intense defense from the Chargers with the entry of libero Bang Pineda! You ready? LET’S GO! ⚡️💖✨ #AkariRising pic.twitter.com/lPpBBy6Zp7 — Akari Chargers (@AkariChargers) January 9, 2023

The former Adamson star said she wanted to play under Brazilian coach Jorge Souza de Brito.

“My main reason for choosing Akari is the coaching and program. I never experienced being mentored by a foreign coach. More so, he was an olympian. I’m looking forward to learning from [coach Jorge],” said Pineda in Filipino.

Pineda was sixth in receiving during the Reinforced Conference eliminations with a 37.19% efficiency rate and 10th in digging with 2.70 digs per set.

Akari will be the 31-year-old Pineda’s ninth club team after playing for Cagayan Valley and Kia Forte in Shakey’s V-League, Petron, Generika, and United VC in the Philippine Superliga, and spent the last three PVL seasons with Choco Mucho, Sta. Lucia, and Petro Gazz.

You wanted more Falcon pride in the team? You got it! Kicking off the year 2023 with a booming welcome for opposite hitter Eli Soyud! This is it, Team Akari! LET’S GO! ⚡️💖✨ #AkariRising pic.twitter.com/Em6fJjgrv7 — Akari Chargers (@AkariChargers) January 9, 2023

Soyud parted ways with PLDT after two seasons. The High Speed Hitters let go of three players including Toni Rose Basas, who joined Cignal, and Heather Guino-o.

Soyud and Pineda join fellow former Adamson Lady Falcons Trisha Genesis, Krich Macaslang, and Chiara Permentilla.

Akari finished eighth in its first PVL tournament, winning three of its eight matches, including Dominican import Pris Rivera’s record-setting 44 points against Choco Mucho in five sets and a four-set stunner that shattered F2 Logistics’ semifinal bid.

Philippine women’s national team coach De Brito and the Power Chargers are seeking to rise to the semis in their second PVL season this year.

Read Next